We’re not scared: Bangladesh taunt Aussie quicks

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his hundred against the West Indies.

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his hundred against the West Indies.

Bangladesh have thrown down the gauntlet to Australia's powerful fast bowling cartel, saying Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins hold no fear for the massive World Cup underdogs.

Shakib, 32, overtook Australian captain Aaron Finch as the World Cup's leading run-scorer with his unbeaten 124 (99) against West Indies.

"We've been facing some of the best fast bowlers in the last four matches," he said.

"Every match every team has got, I think, at least two bowlers who bowl 140km-plus. And we've been coping up well.

Shakib Al Hasan has shown no fear playing the short ball this tournament. Picture: PA

"We're not worried about that because we played England (and) we played West Indies.

"Both the teams got 140-150km-plus bowlers. We're a skilled team and we are capable enough to counter those challenges."

Shakib took 4/13 playing for Finch's Melbourne Renegades four years ago and the cheeky all-rounder has been a batting revelation since he was promoted to No.3 before the World Cup.

Shakib has smashed 384 runs, which is 41 ahead of Finch, and his team's semi-finals hopes remain alive entering tomorrow's clash at Trent Bridge.

Australia holds an 18-1 record against the Tigers, although the sole loss in 2005 saw Bangladesh players celebrate in Cardiff by parading around in limousines.

The past two Australia-Bangladesh matches, including at the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, have failed to see a ball bowled.

Steve Smith is Australia's sole survivor from the 66-run win in Dhaka eight years ago, although Ricky Ponting played that day and is an assistant coach at the World Cup.