'We're still in business': Gilly's Place not going anywhere

UNSTOPPABLE: Andrew and Renee Gillane want the public to know Gilly's Place is still open for business. Inge Hansen

WHEN new game arcade Timezone opened in Hervey Bay earlier this month, the owners of Gilly's Place thought their competition would be so fierce they'd have to shut their doors.

The future of the gaming centre, located across the road from McDonalds on Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, looked bleak until local businesses and the community helped them bounce back and now Renee and Andrew Gillane are hopeful their business will continue to thrive.

"We don't hate that Timezone is here, we're happy that they're producing employment for young people,” Mrs Gillane said.

"If we grow, we'll be able to offer some more employment as well.”

Mrs Gillane said if she was aware Timezone was opening across the road from Gilly's, she would have chosen a different location.

"That's the most upsetting part - having had no idea (Timezone) was going to open across the road,” she said.

"When people ask if we knew about it, I tell them no and that's what gets them angry.”

After Timezone officially opened, Mrs Gillane noticed an obvious decline in customers and knew she needed to make some changes to keep the company afloat.

"We've brought in all-you-can-eat and we're introducing a homework club as well as a social creative workshop,” she said.

"But really it's our customers who are helping us most.”

When news broke of the new arcade, the community expressed their concerns over the local business.

"It seemed to really upset our customers,” Mrs Gillane said.

"I woke up one morning and went on Facebook and saw all these posts of support and it was really incredible.

"I actually had some happy tears.”

Mrs Gillane said it was an example of "locals supporting locals” and was grateful for the response from her loyal customers.

Despite slowly bouncing back from a harsh period in business, Mrs Gillane wanted the Hervey Bay community and beyond to know Gilly's Place was still open.

"We opened it because we want a safe place for kids and young people to come and feel safe and have fun at a place which doesn't cost an arm and a leg,” she said.

"We're just so happy to have such great support.”