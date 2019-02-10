Are Eagles key to AFL SuperCoach glory?

Is the 2018 AFL premier the key to SuperCoach glory this year?

Bizarrely, the Eagles had just three of the top 55 scorers in SuperCoach last season, and two of them - Andrew Gaff and Nic Naitanui - will be missing when the home-and-away season kicks off next month.

Perhaps surprisingly, there are bargains on offer and great points of difference at the best team in the comp.

Here are our best premium, mid-price and rookie selections at the Eagles this year.

Elliot Yeo is available as a midfielder only in 2019. Picture: Getty

PREMIUMS

Elliot Yeo $585,500 MID

Became a must-have in defence last year as he posted 16 SuperCoach tons on the way to a 108-point season average. His ownership will plummet this year after Champion Data classified him as a midfielder, but that could be a mistake. He averaged 115 after the bye with a lowest score of 88. Point of difference, anyone?

Shannon Hurn $523,400 DEF

The Eagles captain is proof that patience can be rewarded in this game. He sat on the fringe of premium status for a decade then enjoyed a breakout year in his 13th season, lifting his average by eight points a game to 96. Expert long kick who could be one of the big winners from the new kick-in rules.

MID-PRICE RISKS

Josh Kennedy $397,800 FWD

If you've been reading any SuperCoach articles this pre-season you'll know key forwards carry a high element of risk. But if you get the right one at the right time, it can be season-defining. After three straight seasons of 90-plus average, Kennedy is priced at a 73-average after an injury-interrupted 2018. Buy him with a plan to trade him out after a potentially lucrative first eight rounds that include games against Brisbane, Fremantle, Gold Coast and St Kilda.

Jack Darling $471,700 FWD

For a few weeks early last year Darling was the most dominant player in the AFL. In a crazy four-week purple patch he scored 112, 132, 125 and 181 before an ankle injury derailed his season. He wasn't the same player after his return although it's worth noting that his final four games (including finals) returned scores of 110, 92, 112 and 80.

Josh Kennedy is a risky pick. Picture: Getty

Nathan Vardy $306,400 RUCK-FWD

A surprisingly popular pick given his injury history but he is almost $400,000 cheaper than Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy. Came into the side last year after Nic Naitanui's injury and partnered Scott Lycett for 10 games that included three 90-plus scores - and three under 50. Need to see how the Eagles structure their ruck division this year.

Keegan Brooksby $202,700 RUCK

Could be an even cheaper ruck option if he is part of the Eagles' ruck set up (ex-Saint Tom Hickey also has to fit in somewhere). Brooksby is a former Gold Coast big man who finished second in South Adelaide's best-and-fairest last year and was named captain of The Advertiser's SANFL team of the year. The 28-year-old averaged 15 disposals, five marks, 33 hit-outs and almost a goal a game in the SANFL.

Can Luke Foley break into West Coast’s best 22? Picture: AFL Media

ROOKIES

Luke Foley $117,300 MID

An older draftee at 19, Foley played in the WA under-18 comp as an overage player last season and won at least 114 SuperCoach points in all but one game. He was also WA's top-ranked player at the under-18 championships, averaging 138 SuperCoach points and rating elite for tackles, intercept possessions and assists. Can he win a spot in the premier's best 22?

NO-GO ZONE

Nic Naitanui $524,400 RUCK

Nic Nat will miss most of the season after more knee surgery.

Andrew Gaff $587,400 MID

Gaff still has two weeks to serve of his controversial eight-week ban for whacking Andrew Brayshaw. Will return in Round 3 - grab him as a free agent in SuperCoach Draft.

Liam Ryan $336,600 FWD

You can get away with an inconsistent forward when he's priced at $117,300, but not $336,600.

DRAFT SMOKIES

Jack Redden (midfielder)

Gilbert Gardiner listed the former Lion as one of his eight must-have SuperCoach players when the game opened in January last year and we'll him a tick, even if Redden did take a while to warm up. Finished the season with a 95 average (up from 80 the year before) including back-to-back scores of 154 in Rounds 16-17.

Jeremy McGovern (defender)

The SuperCoach scoring system loves intercept marks, which is great news for the Gov, who has averaged 88, 91 and 89 the past three seasons.

Luke Shuey (midfielder)

Saved his best for the biggest stage, scoring 168 on Grand Final day, but his home-and-away season average was 91, a little down from the previous year. Has topped 90 for eight years running which makes him a safe bet.

