West sells everything to power his world title pursuit

Anthony West in action for Pucetti in 2017. Contributed

FORMER MotoGP rider Anthony West has sold the last of his worldly possessions to prolong his career and power his Supersport World Championship pursuit.

The Maryborough-born rider has spent the past decade and every dollar to his name to compete in races across the world in an effort to earn a place in an elite motorcycling team.

"For the past few years I haven't ridden for a team, I've been a bit of a gypsy," West said.

"I've lived out of a suitcase and gone from hotel to hotel."

West, who is now living in the spare room of his father's Brisbane home, is fuelled by a desire to return to the top.

He proved he had the ability to match it with the best after he earned several podium finishes on private bikes last year, but he has been unable to secure a permanent position on a team.

The difference between a stock bike and a factory bike can be the difference between consistent top ten finishes and a championship.

Now, as he nears the end of his storied career, West is taking one final gamble.

A supplied image obtained Sunday, Feb.28, 2016 of Supersport, Anthony West, Yamaha at the 2016 Superbike World Championship, Round 01, Phillip Island, Australia. GRAEME BROWN

He has entered this year's Supersport World Championships with his own team, EAB antwest Racing, and has sold almost everything he owns to do so.

It has forced the 36-year-old to turn from talented rider to manager and salesman as he pursues sponsors for his newly-created team.

Just weeks ago, he didn't have enough funds to see out the season - it's why he sold his dirtbikes through Facebook last month.

But now, with the backing of National Tiles and the fifth-fastest test time at Phillip Island on Tuesday (just 0.539 seconds behind Swiss rider Randy Krummenacher), he will put it all on the line.

"I'm not sure if it's more security," West said on the creation of his new team.

"I won't be replaced as a rider, and I know what I'm going to get. I've been promised things in the past and a lot of times there hasn't been anything delivered.

"I've never really had sponsorship but I'm focused on getting results."

There is no doubting West's commitment.

He has formally entered for the 2018 championships, paid his fees, bought airline tickets and has acquired commitments for spare parts.

"Everything I do is a risk," West said.

"Hopefully I can pull it together."

West, who was awarded a wildcard at last year's WorldSSP season-opening round at Phillip Island, powered from 22nd on the grid to a third-placed finish in just 10 laps.

It sparked a GoFundMe campaign to fuel West's WorldSSP title hunt. Donations topped $11,625, and he finished eighth overall in the championship.

EAB antwest Racing will debut at the first round of the Supersport World Championships at Phillip Island this weekend. Racing starts Friday.