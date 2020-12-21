Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash

Adam Daunt
20th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Westpac Rescue Chopper has been called to two separate incidents over the weekend in the nearby area.

On Saturday, the chopper was called to a property at Eltham near Alstonville to help a 15 year old boy.

The boy suffered injuries as a result of a quad bike accident before NSW Ambulance stabilised him for lower limb injuries.

The Westpac Chopper flown the boy to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday December 20, the Westpac Chopper was called out to perform an immediate medical hospital transfer.

The chopper flown a 62 year old man from Maclean Hospital to John Flynn Hospital on the Gold Coast.

The man is suffering from a cardiac condition that required immediate specialist attention.

northern rivers community news northern rivers health news northern rivers news westpac chopper westpac helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Alarming’ Coast hospital results reveal burnout: union

        Premium Content ‘Alarming’ Coast hospital results reveal burnout: union

        News Survey results reveal ongoing resourcing frustrations

        You can have your say on how Fraser fires were managed

        Premium Content You can have your say on how Fraser fires were managed

        Environment An inquiry is being held into the management of the fire

        Seniors get chance to dance with Queensland Ballet teachers

        Premium Content Seniors get chance to dance with Queensland Ballet teachers

        Art & Theatre The team is coming to Hervey Bay next month