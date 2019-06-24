Menu
Westpac vows remuneration changes

24th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

Westpac will make changes to its next remuneration proposal after shareholders voted against it at the previous annual general meeting, chairman Lindsay Maxsted says.

"The board is disappointed we did not meet your expectations on executive remuneration and we are determined to do so in 2019," the chairman of Australia's second largest bank told shareholders in a letter released to the ASX on Monday.

Mr Maxsted said the board would listen to shareholder feedback and set out the outcomes in its 2019 annual report in early November.

