WET weather has contributed to a crash at Glenwood this morning when two cars "found it difficult to avoid each other”, police have confirmed.

A white Toyota Rav 4 and a red Holden Cruze crashed on Arborten and Arborfifteen Rds just after 9am, when one vehicle turned from one road into the other.

One driver, a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the other female driver did not require treatment.

There were no passengers in either car.