A wet change is coming for parts of QLD but not for long

Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail | 24th Feb 2017 5:24 AM

AS THE state swelters through a record-smashing run of +30C days, news comes that the heatwave will break with a week of showers. But the weather bureau warned the summery temperatures are going to stick around for at least ­another month.

Several Queensland towns have endured, and continue to endure, a string of +30C days, including a stifling 71 days straight in Texas, east of Goondiwindi on the NSW border.

Its previous run of +30C temperatures lasted only 47 days, in 2014.

Rainbow Beach, 1770 and Coolangatta also broke records for most number of consecutive days above 30C.

Brisbane is continuing its record run, with yesterday marking 27 days above the 30C mark. And Brisbane residents are not likely to see the mercury drop back in to the 20s until Sunday, when showers and storms are expected to sweep through much of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Michael Paech said noticeably cooler temperatures and decent shower activity was forecast to hit the south-east region next week.

"There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms coming in from the west from Sunday," he said. "It will be decent shower activity (from Monday to Wednesday), at least at this stage. We should also see a change in the air mass which will bring cooler temperatures. It should be (noticeable)."

Rain has continued to fall across the far northwestern region of the state following the development of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. Burketown and Normanton continue to feel its effects even though the category-1 cyclone didn't make landfall in Queensland, Mr Paech said.

"Mornington Island, in the past seven days, has received 633mm of rain," he said. "Burketown has also received 519mm in the past week."

Following next week's rain, Queensland is expected to return to summer temperatures.

The bureau warned the heat was expected to continue for at least another month, leading to a ­warmer-than-average autumn.

March is expected to be hotter and drier than its typical average of 29C in Brisbane.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology editors picks rain

