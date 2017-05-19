Wet Friday on the Fraser Coast and what's ahead

IF you were planning on heading outdoors this weekend you may want to watch movies instead because we're in for some wet weather.

While the Fraser Coast has dodged the torrential rain that's smashing parts of the east coast, there is a a very high (90%) chance of rain periods, most likely in the morning and afternoon on Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a chance of a thunderstorm and light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning.

Winds are expected to drop off in the middle of the day.

Saturday is looking a looking a little more promising with a shower or two predicted and light winds.

There is a chance of showers on Sunday and into next week.