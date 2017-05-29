WET-SLIDE: New waterslides to be completed by Christmas

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date.

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date. Blake Antrobus

HERVEY Bay's newest waterslides will be completed just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Standing at an impressive 9m tall and 70m long, the slides were first approved May by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Construction was expected to finish in September, but transportation delays pushed the start date back to that same month.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

The council anticipates they will be finished mid-December, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The initial concept design for the WetSide waterslides, tabled before the Fraser Coast Regional Council in October 2016. Contributed

Councillor Darren Everard said construction of the slides through November was held up due to wet weather.

"Hopefully, early in the school holidays this project will be up and running and we'll see hundreds of kids down here daily enjoying these waterslides," Cr Everard said.

"I'm looking forward to it being completed, it will be something else for residents and visitors to use on the Fraser Coast."

While WetSide is expected to remain free of charge, a few will be introduced for use of the slides.

Tourism councillor Stuart Taylor said the council would discuss the fee at next week's council meeting.

"It needs to be factored into the council's fees and charges, but we'll have more detail around pricing points," Cr Taylor said.

WetSide Waterslides text video: Everything you need to know about the recent tender for waterslides at the Hervey Bay park.

Funding for the project includes a $400,000 State Government grant under the 2016-17 Local Government Grants and Subsidies program.

Cr Taylor said the construction of the slides, combined with the nearly completed Pialba Adventure Playground and the council's master plan for the Pialba skate park, was the first signs of a new "youth precinct" forming in Pialba.

"It's important for growth, to have a space for young kids to lay claim to," he said.