Wet-Slide: Two giant waterslides approved for WetSide park

Blake Antrobus
| 29th May 2017 7:20 PM

The initial concept design for the WetSide waterslides, tabled before the Fraser Coast Regional Council in October 2016.
The initial concept design for the WetSide waterslides, tabled before the Fraser Coast Regional Council in October 2016. Contributed

TWO giant slides at Hervey Bay's WetSide Water Park have been given the final tick and could be ready just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The tender for the new 56m attractions, which previously went to a unanimous vote in October 2016, was approved in yesterday's Fraser Coast council meeting.

This means it is now up to the developer to decide when work will start.

Tourism councillor Stuart Taylor said the water park expansion aimed to provide a facility "that caters to everyone's needs."

He said the plan was to get the work done during the cooler months and to re-open by the December break.

"There were a lot of assessments done with tourism activation; we need more things for people to do in a short period of time," Cr Taylor said.

"We've spent a number of years trying to develop and improve that need... this project is about building the Fraser Coast tourism product collectively."

While entry to the water park is expected to remain free, Cr Taylor confirmed a yet-to-be determined fee would apply for using the slides.

"It would be under $10 by my estimation," he said

"This new facility allows for that quarter or half-a-day experience in the Bay; so if people can't go whale watching because of bad weather, they can stay and enjoy the park.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil hervey bay waterslides wetside water park

