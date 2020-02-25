Menu
Wet weather has hit the Fraser Coast over the past couple of months.
WET WEATHER: Bumper rainfall totals recorded on Coast

Carlie Walker
25th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
THE start of 2020 couldn’t be more different to 2019 in terms of rainfall totals on the Fraser Coast.

Last year, a meagre 6.8mm of rain fell in January in Maryborough, while 32mm was recorded in the city in February.

In Hervey Bay in January, 2019, 2.8mm of rain was recorded, while 33mm fell in February.

This year, heavy totals have been recorded in the first months of the year.

In Maryborough in January, 71.4mm of rain fell.

On average, 162mm of rain is recorded in Maryborough in January.

Hervey Bay received 96mm of rain in January compared to its average of 130mm.

This month, the region has received a big rainfall boost.

In Maryborough so far this month, 308mm of rain has fallen, well above the February average of 172mm. In Hervey Bay 232mm of rain has been recorded compared to the February average of 130mm.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the main cause of the heavy rain had been a persistent upper trough in southern Queensland, which brought in higher rainfall totals.

While strong totals have been recorded so far this year, the projected outlook for the next three months predicts a 30 to 50 per cent chance of rain exceeding the average rainfall.

