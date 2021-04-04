Disaster centre preps sandbags for possible flooding
In anticipation of significant rainfall over Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5, Fraser Coast Disaster Co-ordination Centre is advising residents of where they can fill their own sandbags.
Residents can fill sandbags here:
- Howard - Emergency services complex: Sunday 2-4pm Monday 9am-12 noon
- Tiaro - SES shed six Copenhagen Street: Sunday 9am-11am
- Hervey Bay - aquatic centre carpark: unmanned
- Pacific Haven - Marina Drive North end of airfield next to QFES water tank: unmanned
- Toogoom - Community hall car park: unmanned
- Maryborough - SES Depot Reed Avenue Call 132 500