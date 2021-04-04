Menu
Sandbags outside the LJ Hooker office on the Esplanade at Scarness in 2015. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Disaster centre preps sandbags for possible flooding

Stuart Fast
4th Apr 2021 9:00 AM

In anticipation of significant rainfall over Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5, Fraser Coast Disaster Co-ordination Centre is advising residents of where they can fill their own sandbags.

Residents can fill sandbags here:

  • Howard - Emergency services complex: Sunday 2-4pm Monday 9am-12 noon
  • Tiaro - SES shed six Copenhagen Street: Sunday 9am-11am
  • Hervey Bay - aquatic centre carpark: unmanned
  • Pacific Haven - Marina Drive North end of airfield next to QFES water tank: unmanned
  • Toogoom - Community hall car park: unmanned
  • Maryborough - SES Depot Reed Avenue Call 132 500
