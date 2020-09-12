WET WEATHER: Find out how much rain fell in your patch

PLENTY of rain has fallen across the region in the past 24 hours.

The most rain fell in Hervey Bay, where 35mm was recorded.

In Maryborough, 22mm of rain was recorded.

At Tiaro and Glenwood, 12mm of rain fell.

Healthy rainfall totals fell across the rest of the Fraser Coast.

In Takura, 12mm was recorded.

At Black Swamp Creek, 19mm was recorded.

At Ghost Hill, 33mm of rain fell.

In Booral Rd, 23mm of rain was recorded.

In Mungar, 7.2mm of rain was recorded, while in Bidwill, 9mm of rain fell.

At Lenthalls Dam, 6mm of rain was recorded,

At Howard, 3mm of rain fell, while at Torbanlea, 5mm of rain was recorded.