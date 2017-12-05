Wet weather forces change of venue for Carols in the Park

Carols in the Park has been moved this year due to wet weather.

Carols in the Park has been moved this year due to wet weather. Valerie Horton

HEAVY rain has forced the relocation of the Carols in Park and Apex Santa Fair from Queens Park to the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Robyn Peach, events manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said the grounds would still be too wet on Sunday (December 10) to use the park but the much-loved annual event would go ahead at the showgrounds which provides an undercover area if needed.

She said the Apex Santa Fair would run from 2.30pm to 5.30pm and include rides, show bags, face painting, jumping castles, food stalls and more.

"The Carols in the Park pre-show entertainment will begin at 5.30pm and the carols themselves will start at 6.30pm with a fireworks finale at 8pm," she said.

"The program includes a choir, band, acapella group and solo performers singing favourites such as Jingle Bells, Silent Night, Away in a Manger, O Come All Ye Faithful and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

"We've notified Santa of the change of venue and he's assured us he'll still be there with bells on to wish everyone a Merry Christmas."

