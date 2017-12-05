Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whats On

Wet weather forces change of venue for Carols in the Park

Carols in the Park has been moved this year due to wet weather.
Carols in the Park has been moved this year due to wet weather. Valerie Horton

HEAVY rain has forced the relocation of the Carols in Park and Apex Santa Fair from Queens Park to the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Robyn Peach, events manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said the grounds would still be too wet on Sunday (December 10) to use the park but the much-loved annual event would go ahead at the showgrounds which provides an undercover area if needed.

She said the Apex Santa Fair would run from 2.30pm to 5.30pm and include rides, show bags, face painting, jumping castles, food stalls and more.

"The Carols in the Park pre-show entertainment will begin at 5.30pm and the carols themselves will start at 6.30pm with a fireworks finale at 8pm," she said.

"The program includes a choir, band, acapella group and solo performers singing favourites such as Jingle Bells, Silent Night, Away in a Manger, O Come All Ye Faithful and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

"We've notified Santa of the change of venue and he's assured us he'll still be there with bells on to wish everyone a Merry Christmas."
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  carols in the park christmas what's on

Fraser Coast Chronicle
NEW SHOP: Trendy homeware store is your stop for home decor

NEW SHOP: Trendy homeware store is your stop for home decor

Filled with modern homewares organised by colour and style, Fraser Coast's newest furniture store reflects a real-life Instagram feed.

15yo charged for possession of knife at shops

Cape York woman dies after alleged stabbing incident overnight.

The boy was caught with a knife in a shopping centre.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fraser Coast cops a drenching

My front yard during the downpour.

The heaviest of the falls were on Monday.

Praying for rain in September, now they need blue skies

Teddington cane farmer Allen Birt under his irrigation lines.

In September, Allen Birt was praying for rain.

Local Partners