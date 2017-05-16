Wet weather: parts of Fraser Coast could get 70mm

PROMISING wet weather means we could exceed the average rainfall for May in coming days.

It comes after the Fraser Coast experienced some of the driest months on record in 2017 including Maryborough's driest January in a decade.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting anywhere up to 70mm of rain in some areas of the Fraser Coast if we're lucky enough to get thunderstorms when two wet weather systems hit the region on Friday.

Weather forecaster Lauren Pattie said if the Fraser Coast received the higher end of the rainfall we could expect to exceed the average falls for the month of May.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Hervey Bay's May average is 92.2mm and so far the city has had 42.4mm.

Maryborough's average for the same month is 77.4mm and so far this month 55.6mm has fallen on the Heritage City.

Ms Pattie said most areas of the Fraser Coast could expect anywhere between 10-15mm with the potential for thunderstorms that could bring up to 70mm.

She said while most areas could expect to see showers, it would be the luck of the draw for the heavier falls.