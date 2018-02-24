WET WEATHER: Good for ducks... and our farmers

Lachlan,8, and Hunter,10, McLean having fun in one of the lagoons at Susan River Homestead where 12 months ago they were rescueing fish from muddy puddles.

THIS time last year, farming families at Susan River were suffering through one of the driest Februaries on record. Now, they are enjoying welcome, soaking rain.

We're in for more of the same this weekend with showers and possible storms forecast for the region.

The wet weather is bringing cooler maximum temperatures of 29 degrees today before reaching 31 degrees tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting at least another 100mm to fall by tomorrow.

More than 100mm has fallen across the region in the past couple of days. Thursday was the wettest day for Maryborough so far this month with 137.4mm drenching the city. Maryborough has beaten the long-term average rainfall of 171.6mm with a total of 273.4mm for February so far.

A flood watch is currently in place for Maryborough. Rainfall totals of 60-150mm have been recorded in the 48 hours to 10pm Thursday, with local falls to about 200mm.

A minor flood warning remains in place.

Councillor Rolf Light, who holds the Finance and Disaster Management portfolio, said the region was experiencing a rain event, but flooding was only expected to reach minor levels in the Mary River and was not likely to impact on the community.

He said localised flooding of roads was of more concern.

Cr Light said people needed to put their safety first.

"There's a big message that we want to get across to the community and that message once again is if it's flooded, forget it,” he said.