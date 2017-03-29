WET WEATHER: Has your sports event been cancelled?

Heavy rains have forced numerous sport clubs across the Fraser Coast to cancel their training and games.

SOFTBALL trials aren't the only sport activities feeling the pinch of Cyclone Debbie, with a number of sporting clubs forced to cancel their operations from the wet weather.

Wallaroos coach Ryan Wareing said Wednesday night's training had to be cancelled from the wet weather, stating no-one would be training if the rain "sets in like this.”

"The Hockey fields are closed now because it's so sodden we can't run on them,” he said.

"As far as fitness sessions go, you run out of places to train where there's light.”

Wednesday night's Netball games were cancelled, with Maryborough Netball puclicity officer Tanya Boyce stating the grounds had become too wet to use.

Doon Villa Football Club was forced to cancel the youth and seniors games last night after being "beaten again” by heavy rainfall, posting an update to their Facebook page about the situation.

"No Senior training tonight. We are hoping to organise alternate training venues for Thursday night,” the post read.

The growing uncertainty comes as wet weather from Cyclone Debbie continues to drench the coast, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting anywhere between 50-100mm for the region.

The Primary School Zone Softball trials, expected to be held at the Raward Rd diamond on Wednesday and Thursday, were cancelled earlier this week.

But the under-15 state championships are still expected to go ahead, with Aztecs coach Bev Thatcher stating there was no change from Queensland Softball.

"We're just playing it by ear, still waiting for the announcement from the group to inform us,” she said.

"We've got an under-15s boys championship team going to Hervey Bay, and an under-15s girls team going away to the Sunshine Coast for the under-15s state championships.”