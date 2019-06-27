WET WEATHER: Highest rainfall in months for Maryborough

WET WEATHER: Beryl and Roy Ward from Maryborough don't mind a bit of rain.

MARYBOROUGH has recorded its highest rainfall in months after welcome downpours across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology measured 17mm of water had fallen on the Heritage City from 9am Tuesday until 9am yesterday - the highest 24-hour total since April.

Hervey Bay recorded 8.4mm for the same time-frame, less than the 16.8mm which fell on June 2.

The highest Maryborough rainfall for the year was 27.8mm, recorded in April, while 41.8mm fell in March in the Bay.

This time last year, the most rain to have fallen in Maryborough during June was 6.6mm with Hervey Bay recording 24.7mm.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said the rainfall hitting the Fraser Coast should clear up by Sunday.

"It is due to very moist onshore flow and an upper trough which is moving over the area," she said.

"That will continue moving east and steadily clear off the coast, seeing a decreasing trend tomorrow to Friday."