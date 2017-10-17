Wet weather shrinks student numbers

Torbanlea State School students (L) Riley Ward, Michala Hanrahan, Piper McNamara and Arabella Gainsford take a break from schoolwork.

Torbanlea State School students (L) Riley Ward, Michala Hanrahan, Piper McNamara and Arabella Gainsford take a break from schoolwork. Alistair Brightman

JUST one quarter of Torbanlea State School students attended classes on Tuesday as severe weather continued to impact the Coast.

Of 330 students, 85 were in attendance as well as 15 staff.

Principal Norm McNamara said many students and teachers needed to travel on Toogoom Rd, Torbanlea Rd or down the highway to get to school and safety was paramount.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"(Water on) the highway was rising so it was too difficult for (students) to get (to school)," he said.

"Most of the Bay people stayed at home because travel time was going to be way too long.

"I would have actually expected a few less today so there was more than I anticipated.

"We had four buses come through and the first had nothing on it and on the last three we had 40 kids."

Classes ran as usual but were combined.

Hervey Bay breaks record for wettest October

Mr McNamara said the last time he had seen such a drastic drop in pupil numbers was earlier this year post cyclone Debbie.

Several other local schools were impacted by the torrential rain.

A post by St Mary's College advised families to "please err on the side of caution and safety" when deciding whether or not to send their child to school.

Maryborough State High School also issued a notice asking parents to check their journey to and from school.

At Hervey Bay State High School, Biology and Impact excursions were postponed.

Keep up-to-date with local school closures by visiting closures.det.qld.gov.au.