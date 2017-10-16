23°
News

Wet weather stops Virgin flight from landing

DELAYED: The flight pattern of VA1555 was delayed by 45 minutes on Monday by adverse weather.
DELAYED: The flight pattern of VA1555 was delayed by 45 minutes on Monday by adverse weather. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

A VIRGIN Airlines flight between Sydney and Hervey Bay was forced to circle around for more than 45 minutes after adverse weather affected the landing.

Flight VA1555 landed about 11.50am after heavy rainfall prevented the aircraft from touching down at its scheduled time of 11.05am on Monday.

<< KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LATEST WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The plane circled the Burrum Heads area before heading back to the Hervey Bay Airport.

A spokesman from Virgin Australia confirmed the plane had been delayed.

"The safety of our guests and crew is always our number one priority," the spokesman said.

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fcweather hervey bay virgin australia

Fraser Coast Chronicle
BIG WET: Road closures due to flash flooding on Fraser Coast

BIG WET: Road closures due to flash flooding on Fraser Coast

ROADS have been closed after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding on the Fraser Coast.

Man caught drink-driving after buck's party

Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.

A man who was caught drink-driving has been sentenced in court.

Fraser Coast Music Muster cancelled due to rain

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The Fraser Coast Music Muster has been cancelled.

UPDATE: Fraser Coast cops drenching as rain continues

This was my driveway at 3pm on Sunday, it's higher now. Sunshine Acres.

Higgins is predicting worst case scenario of 500mm of rain.

Local Partners