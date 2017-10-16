Wet weather stops Virgin flight from landing

DELAYED: The flight pattern of VA1555 was delayed by 45 minutes on Monday by adverse weather.

DELAYED: The flight pattern of VA1555 was delayed by 45 minutes on Monday by adverse weather. Contributed

A VIRGIN Airlines flight between Sydney and Hervey Bay was forced to circle around for more than 45 minutes after adverse weather affected the landing.

Flight VA1555 landed about 11.50am after heavy rainfall prevented the aircraft from touching down at its scheduled time of 11.05am on Monday.

<< KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LATEST WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The plane circled the Burrum Heads area before heading back to the Hervey Bay Airport.

A spokesman from Virgin Australia confirmed the plane had been delayed.

"The safety of our guests and crew is always our number one priority," the spokesman said.