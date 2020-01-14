Menu
Soaking it up – Susan River Homestead's Norm McLean enjoying the downpour. Photo: Cody Fox
WET WEATHER: ‘This is what we’ve prayed for’

Glen Porteous
14th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
IT’S not enough to break the drought but welcome rain is still a blessing for Susan River Homestead owner Norm McLean.

“It’s what we have prayed for. I hope everybody on the land is getting some rain,” Mr McLean said.

ll around the Fraser Coast region, welcome rain is soaking into the dry ground, greening up properties and filling water tanks.

While the rainfall is not heavy enough to fill up dams or break the drought, it will still help to bring some welcome relief to struggling property owners.

“If it rained like this for a month it would be a good soaking for the land and help with feed for the cattle,” Mr McLean said.

The Susan River Homestead, a 660ha property with 80 horses and around 200 head of cattle, will need some serious rain to get it where it needs to be.

Mr McLean said Lake McLean, the property’s dam, was down a lot lower than he would like.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted more rain for today and tomorrow.

It will then ease off on Thursday and Friday and return for Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there was a surface trough moving up the east coast and as it moves north, it should bring more showers with it.

“As the trough moves north with some easterly breeze, there will be some moisture around the atmosphere to help bring more showers,” Ms Hoff said.

“The rain is expected to pick up again on the weekend and possibly into early next week.”

BOM rain gauges yesterday recorded 35mm of rain at Booral Rd, between 10 and 15mm at Hervey Bay and just under 10mm at Childers.

