WEATHER: Wet weekend forecast for the Fraser Coast

The view of the Maryborough Golf Course from Alice St with Ululah Lagoon in the background. Boni Holmes

WE'RE in for a wet weekend on the Fraser Coast with showers and possible storms forecast for the region.

The forecast is the same on Saturday and Sunday and is expected to continue into next week.

The wet weather is bringing cooler maximum temperatures of 29 degrees on Saturday before reaching 31 degrees on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90% chance of rainfall anywhere between 6-20mm on Saturday and 2-10mm on Sunday.

Hervey Bay received nearly 19mm up until 11.30am Friday while nearly 20mm fell in the Heritage City during the same time frame.

More than 100mm has fallen across the region in the last couple of days.

Thursday was the wettest day for Maryborough so far this month with 137.4mm drenching the city.

Maryborough has beat the long-term average rainfall of 171.6mm with a total of 273.4mm for February so far.