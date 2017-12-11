Menu
Wet weather won't put a dampener on holidays

A bit of unstable weather predicted won't stop Adrian and Ethan Hillman-Booth from enjoying their summer holiday fun.
Carlie Walker
by

SHOWERS and storms are possible Monday and and Tuesday on the Fraser Coast, but warm weather is expected to prevail closer to the weekend.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said parts of the region had received good ran on the weekend, with 24mm falling at Teddington Weir and 13mm falling at Torbanlea.

But the spokesman said no more than 5 to 10mm of rain was expected in the next couple of days.

At Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, father and son Adrian and Ethan Hillman-Booth were having fun in the water and lapping up the sunshine, despite wet weather threatening on the weekend.

Both said regardless of any wet weather, they wouldn't let that get in the way of enjoying their summer holiday.

The spokesman said temperatures were average in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, in the late 20s and early 30s.

He said there was a chance of a storm inland from the Fraser Coast today, but it was unlikely it would reach the coast.

But isolated shower activity across the region was a possibility.
 

Topics:  fcweather fraser coat hervey bay maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
