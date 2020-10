Stuart Fast Full Profile Login to follow

A BRIEF shower couldn't stop the motor racing action at the Maryborough Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

A brief but heavy shower paused racing after the first few heats, but the dirt track was graded and racing quickly.

The day featured a full line-up of Legend Cars, Junior Sedans, Production Sedans, Formula 500, National 4s and Modlites going head to head on the circuit.

Here is The Chronicles's photo gallery of the wet and wild racing.