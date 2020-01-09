Wet, windy weekend in store for region after hot, dry year

Amali Townsend is ready for rain while her friends Makayla and Kalai Wright and Natali McBean enjoy the hot, sunny weather at Torquay Beach. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast is in for a wet and windy weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Today the region was likely to see showers and possible thunderstorms, but more rain was expected to fall tomorrow.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said factors causing the wet weather included a southerly change and cooler conditions up and down the coast.

Ms Wong said the weekend would hopefully bring “useful rainfall totals” to the region.

That was after the Fraser Coast recorded one of its driest years on record last year.

The region was drought-declared last month after a year where about half the annual average rainfall totals were recorded.

The unusually dry weather has led to increased fire danger across the region.

Thanks to the dry weather, the region’s cane farmers struggled to grow their crops after the previous year’s bumper season.

This year’s harvest was 592,000 tonnes, well short of 2018’s bumper crop, which was almost 800,000 tonnes.

Ms Wong said with an upper trough moving into the area it was possible that there would be widespread cloud cover.

She said with the southerly change, gusty winds could also be expected.

Ms Wong said off shore showery activity could be expected throughout the rest of the week.