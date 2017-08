OUR weather is warming up and summer is just around the corner, which means Hervey Bay's favourite water park will be a hot hangout spot again soon.

WetSide Water Park is re-opening on September 13.

From then on, it will operate 10am-5pm Wednesday to Sunday.

And on school holidays it will be open seven days a week.

For further information call the park on 0406 451 472 or by emailing wetside@ frasercoast.qld.gov.au.