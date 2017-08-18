29°
Wetsuit swim awaits Tri Fraser Coast competitors

Matthew McInerney
18th Aug 2017
Swimmers should wear wetsuits at the start of what's predicted to be a chilly opening leg.
Swimmers should wear wetsuits at the start of what's predicted to be a chilly opening leg. Alistair Brightman

A HEALTHY contingent of athletes will receive a chilly wake-up when they hit the bay on Sunday morning.

The 100-150 competitors registered for the Tri Fraser Coast will enter the water while its temperature remains in the single digits.

"It's supposed to be about six degrees so it will be a wetsuit swim,” organiser Phil Hungerford said.

Entries for this year's Tri Fraser Coast are down on previous editions, though Hungerford said local athletes had supported the event well.

The Tri Fraser Coast is one of the few local events to incorporate the Urangan Pier.
The Tri Fraser Coast is one of the few local events to incorporate the Urangan Pier. Alistair Brightman

Hungerford said a clash with a world championship qualifier in Townsville was partly to blame, as was the plethora of events available to Brisbane-based athletes.

"I didn't think it would affect us as much as it has,” he said.

"It's also Exhibition Week in Brisbane, the Bridge to Brisbane is coming up, there's a number of marathons and other events around at the same time.”

The 2016 Tri Fraser Coast Olympic distance winner Kieran Storch.
The 2016 Tri Fraser Coast Olympic distance winner Kieran Storch. Contributed

Despite that, Hungerford said the event would most likely remain in August in years to come.

"This is the time of year that people are starting to get back into it, so it's a good warm-up event,” Hungerford said.

"It is hard finding dates. You have to find the happy medium with tides, other events, and all that.”

The standard distance triathlon, in which athletes complete a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run, will start at 6.30am.

The sprint distance triathlon, which includes a 750m swim, 20 cycle and 5km run, starts at 7am.

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club will host its first race of the new season, a duathlon at River Heads, on August 27.

tri fraser coast

