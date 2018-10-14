Wettest October in 15 years for Qld town

A QUEENSLAND town has recorded its wettest October in 15 years as rain continues to fall across the state.

Forecasters are predicting another 45mm for some areas of southeast Queensland with more rainy weather on the way.

Dalby has experienced its wettest October since 2003 and the Bureau of Meteorology says that record could be extended even further since the month is only half way through.

On Saturday, more than 40mm was recorded by the Dalby weather station.

So far, the Queensland town has received 138.2mm this month - almost three times the monthly average.

Several Queensland towns (listed below) have already passed their average rainfall for October.

BoM meteorologist Michelle Berry said Monday would be another cloudy, showering day across the southeast with most areas expecting between 10 to 30mm of rain.

That's on top of today's rain.

Noosa was the most hit with 48.4mm recorded so far today.

Huge amounts of rain have fallen on southeast Queensland in the past days with more on the way. Images taken at Pomona, Sunday October, 14. Alexia Purcell

Areas east of Ipswich could receive up to 30mm on Monday, Ms Berry said, with a chance of a heavy band of rain passing through the area.

"Monday will be another cloudy day with more shower activity and similar conditions to today," Ms Berry said.

"Fall will be heavier on the coast and hinterland - particularly on the Gold Coast.

"On the Sunshine Coast, we're expecting about 15 to 45mm and it will be quite windy with hazardous surf conditions for the beaches south of Fraser Island."

The sub might peek through the clouds in Toowoomba, which will miss out on some of Monday's shower activity.

Ms Berry said the rainy weather was "interesting" particularly combined with the severe storm activity that swept half of the state in the past week.

Remember, if it's flood forget it.

Queensland town well above average rainfall for October

Tewantin : Rain this month 333.2mm

Well above average (91.4mm)

Gympie : Rain this month: 211.1mm

(70.9mm)

Monto : Rain this month 166mm

(57.5mm)

Bundaberg : Rain this month 158.4

(62.8mm)

Maryborough : Rain this month 187.2

(75.7mm)

Hervey Bay : Rain this month 156.2mm

(81.5mm)

Gayndah : Rain this month 121.8mm

(65.7mm)

Applethorpe : Rain this month 107.4mm

(72mm)

Stanthorpe : Rain this month 101.3mm

(69.3mm)

Kingaroy : Rain this month 86.8mm

(55.7mm)

Brisbane City : Rain this month 90.2mm

(73.4mm)