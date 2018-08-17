'We've disrupted the supply chain': Major drug bust in Bay

DETECTIVES have put a major dent in the Fraser Coast drug market after an overnight raid uncovered thousands of dollars worth of dangerous drugs.

The drugs were uncovered after officers attached to the Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at an Esplanade unit on Thursday.

A large quantity of methylamphetamine, or ice, estimated to be worth about $200,000 was seized, along with a large sum of money, drug paraphernalia, drug utensils and other documents.

DRUG BUST: Drugs and cash seized by police attached to the Maryborough CIB on Thursday. A 33-year-old man and 25-year-old woman will face court over the bust. Queensland Police

A 33-year-old Daisy Hill man and his 25-year-old female partner were arrested on the scene.

A second search warrant, executed about 1.45pm that same day at a Urangan storage shed, uncovered more drugs, utensils and weapons.

Police allege two litre bottles of liquid party drug GHB, otherwise known as fantasy, illicit quantities of prescription medication and four tasers were discovered in the shed.

Detective Senior Constable David Price said police allege the man had been supplying drugs in and around Hervey Bay since May.

He said the drug bust had significantly disrupted the supply of ice in town.

"We've disrupted the supply chain for the moment," Sr Cst Price said.

"The quantities we seized would have been ongoing if it wasn't for the seizure and arrest of these particular individuals.

"We're pleased with the result."

The Daisy Hill man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with 13 drug-related offences.

The woman will appear in court on August 30.

Snr Const Price said police still had enquiries to make regarding how the pair allegedly acquired the drugs, and the investigation could expand to include mobile phones and documents like bank records "that could lead to other buyers or suppliers in that network".

DRUG BUST: Detective Senior Constable David Price displays some of the drugs and two of the tasers seized by police attached to the Maryborough CIB on Thursday. A 33-year-old man and 25-year-old woman will face court over the bust. Blake Antrobus

He said it was possible the pair were part of a broader network of drug suppliers.

"On this particular occasion, we're not talking about a street dealer, this person isn't someone you won't find in the street dealing small quantities," he said.

"We're talking about an individual that police allege is supplying larger amounts to other dealers."

Hervey Bay Police have been active in their fight against dangerous drugs in recent months.

In June, dramatic raids at a Hervey Bay resort and Booral home resulted in the arrest of five people police allege are top players in the Fraser Coast's ice trade.

Alleged kingpins Daryl Hall, 31, and Ed Westphal, 42 were arrested inside their holiday units at Mantra Resort at the Urangan Marina between June 9-10.

Simultaneous raids at a home on Bingham Rd in Booral resulted in the arrest of Troy Nielson, 39, a 40-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman.