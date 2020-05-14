‘We’ve done so well’: Bay MP wants Coast open again

HERVEY BAY MP Ted Sorensen has added his voice to calls for the Premier to fast track the region through COVID-19 recovery.

Mr Sorensen spoke to the Chronicle after the head of his party, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, wrote to Annastacia Palaszczuk, urging her to speed up the process of reopening regional economies.

Ms Frecklington said regions with no active virus cases, including Wide Bay, Mackay and Townsville, were not covered in the Outback concessions and they are crying out for economic leadership.

She said a one-size-fits-all approach to lifting restrictions would not work in a state as large and diverse as Queensland and the health crisis must not be allowed to become an "economic disaster".

Mr Sorensen agreed, saying the Fraser Coast needed to be treated differently to the cities.

"Hervey Bay has done so well to stop the coronavirus and there is no reason why restrictions on local businesses shouldn't be lifted earlier so people can get back to work," he said.

"In regions that have no active coronavirus cases like ours, a common sense approach must be taken to ease restrictions."

Labor MP for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he was working closely with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to come up with an economic recovery plan for Maryborough.

He said developing the Fraser Coast's infrastructure would help generate jobs with the flow on financial benefits going back into the community.

Mr Saunders said he would be discussing recovery plans with the Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher.

The Premier's office has been contacted for comment.