Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ted Sorensen MP outside the emergency department of Hervey Bay Hospital.
Ted Sorensen MP outside the emergency department of Hervey Bay Hospital. Cody Fox
News

‘We’ve done so well’: Bay MP wants Coast open again

Stuart Fast
14th May 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY BAY MP Ted Sorensen has added his voice to calls for the Premier to fast track the region through COVID-19 recovery.

Mr Sorensen spoke to the Chronicle after the head of his party, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, wrote to Annastacia Palaszczuk, urging her to speed up the process of reopening regional economies.

Ms Frecklington said regions with no active virus cases, including Wide Bay, Mackay and Townsville, were not covered in the Outback concessions and they are crying out for economic leadership.

She said a one-size-fits-all approach to lifting restrictions would not work in a state as large and diverse as Queensland and the health crisis must not be allowed to become an "economic disaster".

Mr Sorensen agreed, saying the Fraser Coast needed to be treated differently to the cities.

"Hervey Bay has done so well to stop the coronavirus and there is no reason why restrictions on local businesses shouldn't be lifted earlier so people can get back to work," he said.

"In regions that have no active coronavirus cases like ours, a common sense approach must be taken to ease restrictions."

Labor MP for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he was working closely with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to come up with an economic recovery plan for Maryborough.

He said developing the Fraser Coast's infrastructure would help generate jobs with the flow on financial benefits going back into the community.

Mr Saunders said he would be discussing recovery plans with the Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher.

The Premier's office has been contacted for comment.

coronavirus fcbusiness fceconomy
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FISHING: Set up tackle for bream on the bite

        premium_icon FISHING: Set up tackle for bream on the bite

        News With temperatures dropping, anglers can start targeting winter species.

        • 14th May 2020 3:30 PM
        Guards seize drugs stashed outside M’boro jail

        premium_icon Guards seize drugs stashed outside M’boro jail

        News Introducing dangerous drugs into a prison carries a maximum sentence of 25 years...

        Firey retires after 43 years’ service

        premium_icon Firey retires after 43 years’ service

        News More than 40 years after John Wheeler walked into the M’boro Fire Station in...

        Caretakers ‘cop a spray’ from locked in BMX bandits

        premium_icon Caretakers ‘cop a spray’ from locked in BMX bandits

        News Caretakers caught trespassers trying to break a lock on the BMX club gate