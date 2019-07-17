We've got us a convoy

GET SET, GO!: Maryborough and District Committee On The Ageing's Kylie Nitz organises Maryborough's first Mobility Scooter Convoy at Anzac Park.

GET SET, GO!: Maryborough and District Committee On The Ageing's Kylie Nitz organises Maryborough's first Mobility Scooter Convoy at Anzac Park. Boni Holmes

SOCIAL butterfly George Bishop was eager to register for Maryborough's first Mobility Scooter Convoy.

Although he still drives a car, George is seen almost everyday cruising Kent St from Granville to the city centre on his mobility scooter.

"I love getting out and about," he said.

"I am very keen to be part of this event.

"Hervey Bay holds the record - at the moment."

Joining in the festivities are (from left) George Bishop, Tegan Jager and Sarah Burton. Boni Holmes

George said the convoy would truly show off what he has learnt in the education sessions.

The Maryborough and District Committee On The Ageing project co-ordinator Kylie Nitz said the event came about from the Mobility Scooters Education sessions held at the Senior Citizens Centre.

She said Hervey Bay had been running a successful convoy event for several years and they wanted to involve Maryborough.

Co-ordinating with Fraser Coast Regional Council's Seniors In Focus they held their event at Anzac Park last Thursday.

The convoy completes one lap of Anzac Park and Ululah Lagoon. Boni Holmes

"A lot of people from Maryborough were unable to get to Hervey Bay to participate," Kylie said.

"We wanted to get as many people as possible that are on mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, push wheelchairs to join the convoy and have a bit of fun."

She said even though there wasn't the great numbers she dreamed of everyone loved it.

"You can see the smiles on their faces - they are really keen to get out and socialise."

Kylie said they had a lot of fun planning and canvassing the event, walking the streets and talking to everyone.

Participants arrive to register for Maryborough's first Mobility Scooter Convoy . Boni Holmes

MaDCOTA also teamed up with Maryborough Lions to help promote their national initiative, diabetes.

"This also follows on from our diabetes sessions at the centre.

"It was about being active and being healthy - and of course having fun."

For more information about MaDCOTA visit the Maryborough Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St, or phone 4123 1554.