Croc egg collecting
Pets & Animals

‘We’ve lost a few broom handles over the years trying to get the eggs’

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
21st Nov 2019 10:56 AM
It was time for Kate the saltie croc's eggs to be relocated to incubators at Crocosaurus Cove yesterday.

Kate's big boyfriend Will glared at crocodile wranglers, and then made his move to defend the eggs, snapping and snarling at the Croc Cove staff.

Kate the croc gives up defending her nest during egg collecting at Crocosaurus Cove. Picture: Glenn Campbell
Kate the croc gives up defending her nest during egg collecting at Crocosaurus Cove. Picture: Glenn Campbell

 

Owner Mick Burns and keeper Charlotte Price with Kate. Picture Glenn Campbell
Owner Mick Burns and keeper Charlotte Price with Kate. Picture Glenn Campbell

 

William states down Ms Charlotte Price and Tom Leyshon during egg collection. Picture Glenn Campbell
William states down Ms Charlotte Price and Tom Leyshon during egg collection. Picture Glenn Campbell

 

Will was not the only fella in the enclosure defending his partner, however.

Croc Cove employee Charlotte Price put her fiancee Tom Leyshon through a true test of love and loyalty when he landed the role of "croc bait" while she collected the eggs.

"We're just testing his commitment and how far he'll go for me," laughed Ms Price.

"Kate is the scariest croc without a doubt. The big boys have the reputation but she is frightening."

"We've lost a few broom handles over the years trying to get the eggs."

animals crocodile crocosaurus cove

