‘We’ve seen things we’ll never forget': Blaze destroys town

by Ava Benny-Morrison
9th Nov 2019 8:34 AM
The extent of the devastation caused by bushfires in NSW is emerging with reports an entire town has been wiped out.

As of Saturday morning, 77 fires were burning across the state with eight at emergency warning level and up to 100 homes lost.

‘We’ve seen things we’ll never forget today’. Picture: Pacific Palms Rural Fire Brigade.
Centre of a firestorm... Bobin Public School, Bobin, NSW. Picture: Google
The mid north coast was one of the hardest hit areas with residents and local fire crews reporting homes and a school burnt to the ground.

A chilling witness account posted on the Pacific Palms Rural Fire Bridge provided an insight into the fire intensity in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"We are making out way off the fire ground from Bobin," the post read.


"Upon arrival we came to a town destroyed, the local primary school wipes (sic) out and house after house burnt to the ground.

"Devastation. A furious fire has ripped through the town like none of us has seen and continued to make its way through properties in front of us.

"Unfortunately we see things we'll never forget today and never want to see again."

Bobin is tiny town about 40 kilometres north of Taree.

