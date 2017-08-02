Whale carcass removal saves shark frenzy

First responders on the scene commencing bucketing and setting up pumps to keep the whales cool and wet

COINCIDENCE or not, Freedom Fishing Supplies owner Michelle Devenish was told a whale may have ventured outside its usual path to die.

Ms Devenish was fishing near Woongoolbuer Creek in the Sandy Straits on Monday when she spotted a whale in the area.

While she's uncertain it was one of the whales that tragically died after being found beached off Fraser Island on Monday afternoon, she was shocked to hear the news.

"It's extremely sad, I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear the two humpback whales died," she said.

"We were hoping they would survive."

Ms Devenish said after getting footage of a whale in the area, she was told by a professional fisherman one of the whales that died could have been sick.

When it comes to sharks, Freedom Fishing Supplies' Amanda Drury said the removal of the carcasses there wouldn't be an influx of sharks.

Stranded whales should be reported immediately to RSPCA on 1300 264 625.