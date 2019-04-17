Whale of a time

SWIMMING: Hervey Bay Humpbacks have returned victorious from the state titles.

The 10-member team included Peter McMonagle, Angus von Douglas, Robert Stanley and Casey Winton.

Female swimmers Liz Kopacz, Kym Lingard, Brooke Mathies, Valeria Wecke, Linda Hodkinson and Paula Hewitt made up the remainder of the team.

All swimmers finished in the top 10 in their age divisions.

Pete McMonagle, the club's president, was dominant in each of his five events in the 70-74 year division.

He finished on the top step of the dais in the 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

McMonagle secured state records for his breaststroke races.

Robert Stanley, also in the 70-74 year division finished first in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Angus Von Douglas swam in the 75-79 year division, recording wins in the 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke.

Liz Kopacz was first to the wall in the women's 30-34 year division in the 800m freestyle 50m and 100m butterfly, 200m and 400m individual medley events.

Kopacz also won silver in the 50m and 100m freestyle and breaststroke events.

Kym Lingard recorded a win in the 200m butterfly 40-44 division and followed it up with bronze in the 50, 100, 200, and 400 freestyle events.

More bronze medals went to Lingard in the 100m butterfly and 400m individual medley.

Brooke Mathies, returning to a state swimming event for the first time in 27 years, recorded gold in the women's 40-44 year division 50m backstroke and followed up with silver in the 100m and 200m races.

Linda Hodkinson was third in the 54-59 year aged 100 backstroke while Paula Hewett won silver in the 65-69 year 200m butterfly.

All Humpback teams won silver in the hard-fought relay races, including the men's and women's medley.

Other relays included the women's freestyle, mixed free-style and mixed medley.