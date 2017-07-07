Whale researchers to run tours in Hervey Bay

Come for the whales, stay for these five reasons

FOR three decades Pacific Whale Foundation has been researching whales in Hervey Bay and now they're inviting people to take a tour with them.

The ecotours are based on these research efforts, as well as conservation and education initiatives to protect whales in their natural habitats.

The groups founder Greg Kaufman said Hervey Bay's unique marine ecosystem was the ideal spot for up close and personal encounters.

"We want to continue bringing value and awareness to Hervey Bay whalewatching and ensure its place on the global ecotourism map," Mr Kaufman said.

"It's an amazing environment in which to share our knowledge and love of whales so that they continue to thrive in Australia and beyond."

Since 1987, Pacific Whale Foundation has spent over $3 million on whale research in Hervey Bay, and their researchers have identified and collected data on more than 6,000 whales off the coast of eastern Australia.

All Pacific Whale Foundation ecotours are led by certified marine naturalists.

They will be collecting data and monitoring wildlife on every trip, as part of PWF's mission to protect our oceans through science and advocacy.

"We have access to the latest facts and findings in marine research because we're the ones doing the research," Mr Kaufman said.

Tickets are available online or call 1800 454 310 to book by August 15.

DID YOU KNOW

Pacific Whale Foundation is a global leader in sustainable ecotourism that has been working to protect marine wildlife since 1980.

Greg Kaufman and his team of scientists were instrumental in helping to develop the original whale management and monitoring zone plan for Great Sandy Marine Park that led to the creation of whalewatching permits.

PWF has since routinely supported local whalewatch operators in Hervey Bay, providing information, sightings, researchers and even naturalists to lead their whalewatches.

For more information about Hervey Bay Ultimate Whalewatch, please visit PacificWhale.com.au online, email herveybay@pacificwhale.org, or call locally 1800 454 310.