WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

HUMPBACK whales are returning to the warm waters off Hervey Bay and the Queensland coast, and the ocean need space to swim, feed, and have their babies.

Minister Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said that 35,000 humpbacks are expected to travel along Queensland’s coast during this autumn and winter.

“Whales are a great tourist attraction, which is great news for tourism operators who have been impacted by COVID-19. Keeping the whales safe and healthy is key to this success.” she said.

Boaties and recreational water users who get too close to the whales risk penalties or injury.

“Boats must remain 100 metres away from whales, while personal water craft like jet skis have to maintain a 300 metre distance,” Ms Enoch said.

“For special interest whales, like the white whale Migaloo, Jet Ski riders must keep 500 metres away.”

If there are three boats within 100 metres, other skippers must remain at least 300 metres away, so the pod of whales are not crowded.

Penalties for getting too close to humpback whales include a minimum $652 on the spot fine or a maximum fine of $21,540.

Occasionally whales can become entangled in nets or stranded, and people are encouraged to report it.

The Marine Animal Release Team is specially trained to deal with whale entanglements and the public are advised to call them if whales become stranded.

“So slow down, keep your distance, and watch out for whales at all times,” Ms Enoch said.

People can report stranded or entangled whales, or people breaching the whale approach limits by calling DES on 1300 130 372.

Humpbacks will be in Hervey Bay and Queensland waters until Spring when they head south to Antarctic waters, and boaties can expect to be whale watching up until November.

“Skippers should be vigilant at all times including at night and move slowly away if whales approach any small crafts.