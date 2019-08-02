WHALE OF A TIME: What's happening on the Coast (August 3-4)

TODAY
Whale Parade and Concert
When: 4pm to 8.30pm
Where: Parade down the Esplanade from 5.30pm then concert on Seafront Oval
What: Join the community in an enchanting spectacle of lights and floats representing the humpback whale's annual migration, followed by a free concert on Seafront Oval.
Cost: Free
Outrigger Kids Challenge
When: Registration from 9am
Where: Fraser Coast Outriggers Compound, Esplanade, Scarness
What: Show your team spirit or business colours at this challenge day on the waters of Hervey Bay. Steerers and paddles provided.
Cost: Tickets $5 per paddler.
Howard Country Markets
When: From 7am
Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Howard
What: Over a kilometre of market stalls selling the best in local produce, toys, arts, crafts and jewellery.
Cost: Free
Urangan Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough
What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.
Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 41905722.
36th Annual Competitive Art Exhibition
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: The biggest art event on the Fraser Coast featuring more than 150 paintings from participating artists from all over Queensland and Northern NSW.
Cost: Free entry
TOMORROW
Paddle Out for Whales
When: 9.30am-1pm
Where: Torquay Jetty and Ernie Organ Park
What: Bring your paddleboard or kayak to celebrate and encourage whale conservation in Hervey Bay. A minute silence will be held out on the water to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world.
Cost: Free attendance. Register at frasercoasttickets.com.au
13th Gel Ball Open Day
When: 9am-3.30pm
Where: Susan River Gel Ball grounds
What: Enjoy a family-friendly tactical game of gel ball out at Susan River. Part funds go to supporting Operation Hard Yakka. Sausage sizzle provided and gel blasters can be supplied.
Cost: $33 per person
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops including canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Phone 41285100.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC performances
When: Saturday 7.30pm, 2pm Sunday
Where: Z-PAC Theatre
What: Snapshot from Home, directed by Jonathan Dunn, was commissioned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. Z-Pac will be offering special performances this weekend as part of the travelling community performance
Cost: Tickets from $10