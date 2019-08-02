Menu
Fraser Coast Chronicle Whale Parade - the Chronicle float.
Whats On

WHALE OF A TIME: What's happening on the Coast (August 3-4)

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:19 PM
TODAY

Whale Parade and Concert

When: 4pm to 8.30pm

Where: Parade down the Esplanade from 5.30pm then concert on Seafront Oval

What: Join the community in an enchanting spectacle of lights and floats representing the humpback whale's annual migration, followed by a free concert on Seafront Oval.

Cost: Free

NO LIMITS: Fraser Coast Outriggers competitor Jim Tupper competing in Tahiti on day one of the elite series of adaptive paddling.
Outrigger Kids Challenge

When: Registration from 9am

Where: Fraser Coast Outriggers Compound, Esplanade, Scarness

What: Show your team spirit or business colours at this challenge day on the waters of Hervey Bay. Steerers and paddles provided.

Cost: Tickets $5 per paddler.

Howard Country Markets - 5 yr old Joel Frazer from Childers test drives this old push mower. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Howard Country Markets

When: From 7am

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Howard

What: Over a kilometre of market stalls selling the best in local produce, toys, arts, crafts and jewellery.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Markets - 8yo Cherry- rain and 4yo Korbin Franz with their dog Beaudi.
Urangan Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Open House - Bond Store Maryborough built 1864. Chloe Birch learns some history with the time machine.
Tipples and Tales

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough

What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.

Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 41905722.

36th Annual Competitive Art Exhibition

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: The biggest art event on the Fraser Coast featuring more than 150 paintings from participating artists from all over Queensland and Northern NSW.

Cost: Free entry

TOMORROW

Paddle out for the Whales, Hervey Bay -
Paddle Out for Whales

When: 9.30am-1pm

Where: Torquay Jetty and Ernie Organ Park

What: Bring your paddleboard or kayak to celebrate and encourage whale conservation in Hervey Bay. A minute silence will be held out on the water to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world.

Cost: Free attendance. Register at frasercoasttickets.com.au

 

GEL BALL READY: Susan River Gelball and Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis at one of the gel ball courses at Susan River. The activity draws up to 150 people at any given time.
13th Gel Ball Open Day

When: 9am-3.30pm

Where: Susan River Gel Ball grounds

What: Enjoy a family-friendly tactical game of gel ball out at Susan River. Part funds go to supporting Operation Hard Yakka. Sausage sizzle provided and gel blasters can be supplied.

Cost: $33 per person

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops including canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Phone 41285100.

Cost: Free

Liane Mills - Executive Officer Z-Pac Theatre. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Z-PAC performances

When: Saturday 7.30pm, 2pm Sunday

Where: Z-PAC Theatre

What: Snapshot from Home, directed by Jonathan Dunn, was commissioned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. Z-Pac will be offering special performances this weekend as part of the travelling community performance

Cost: Tickets from $10

fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay maryborough whale parade
Fraser Coast Chronicle

