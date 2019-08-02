WHALE OF A TIME: What's happening on the Coast (August 3-4)

TODAY



Whale Parade and Concert



When: 4pm to 8.30pm



Where: Parade down the Esplanade from 5.30pm then concert on Seafront Oval



What: Join the community in an enchanting spectacle of lights and floats representing the humpback whale's annual migration, followed by a free concert on Seafront Oval.



Cost: Free

NO LIMITS: Fraser Coast Outriggers competitor Jim Tupper competing in Tahiti on day one of the elite series of adaptive paddling. Contributed

Outrigger Kids Challenge



When: Registration from 9am



Where: Fraser Coast Outriggers Compound, Esplanade, Scarness



What: Show your team spirit or business colours at this challenge day on the waters of Hervey Bay. Steerers and paddles provided.



Cost: Tickets $5 per paddler.

Howard Country Markets - 5 yr old Joel Frazer from Childers test drives this old push mower. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Howard Country Markets



When: From 7am



Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Howard



What: Over a kilometre of market stalls selling the best in local produce, toys, arts, crafts and jewellery.



Cost: Free

Urangan Markets



When: 7am-1pm



Where: Pier Park, Urangan



What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.



Cost: Free

Maryborough Open House - Bond Store Maryborough built 1864. Chloe Birch learns some history with the time machine. Valerie Horton

Tipples and Tales



When: From 2.30pm



Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough



What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.



Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 41905722.



36th Annual Competitive Art Exhibition



When: 10am-4pm



Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery



What: The biggest art event on the Fraser Coast featuring more than 150 paintings from participating artists from all over Queensland and Northern NSW.



Cost: Free entry



TOMORROW

Paddle out for the Whales, Hervey Bay - Valerie Horton

Paddle Out for Whales



When: 9.30am-1pm



Where: Torquay Jetty and Ernie Organ Park



What: Bring your paddleboard or kayak to celebrate and encourage whale conservation in Hervey Bay. A minute silence will be held out on the water to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world.



Cost: Free attendance. Register at frasercoasttickets.com.au





GEL BALL READY: Susan River Gelball and Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis at one of the gel ball courses at Susan River. The activity draws up to 150 people at any given time. Blake Antrobus

13th Gel Ball Open Day



When: 9am-3.30pm



Where: Susan River Gel Ball grounds



What: Enjoy a family-friendly tactical game of gel ball out at Susan River. Part funds go to supporting Operation Hard Yakka. Sausage sizzle provided and gel blasters can be supplied.



Cost: $33 per person



ALL WEEKEND



Bunnings Warehouse Workshops



When: 10am-11am



Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay



What: Variety of kids workshops including canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Phone 41285100.



Cost: Free

Liane Mills - Executive Officer Z-Pac Theatre. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Z-PAC performances



When: Saturday 7.30pm, 2pm Sunday



Where: Z-PAC Theatre



What: Snapshot from Home, directed by Jonathan Dunn, was commissioned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific. Z-Pac will be offering special performances this weekend as part of the travelling community performance



Cost: Tickets from $10