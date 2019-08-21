WHALE WATCH: Harsh reality of life on humpback highway

ADAPT TO SURVIVE: Not all whales make it back to Antarctica, with some meeting an early end in harsh conditions.

CETACEANS live in the harshest environment on earth.

There's too much salt, no oxygen to breathe and cold water that depletes your body temperature quickly.

Food is hard to catch and never guaranteed. Expended energy without any gain is not conducive to a high survival rate.

Within this environment, marine mammals have evolved and adapted, allowing them to survive and thrive.

This week we had a young humpback whale calf wash ashore dead - not the beautiful reality we all want when we take off on the vessels to see the happy whales frolicking in their Hervey Bay playground.

The reality is, there will always be a percentage that do not make it back to Antarctica.

Some are doomed due to failed adaptations or birth defects.

Emaciation and electrolyte imbalance can mask the real issues behind the failure to survive.

So, for a whale to be healthy it must be unimpaired by illness and fit enough to control thermo-regulation, breathing, feeding, migration and fat storage.

When life starts with a lack of health, diving for feeding off mum can be limited.

The normal calf respiration rate is three-minute intervals when first born and observing these rates can inform you if the calf is having health issues.

If we look at adaptations of breathing and pressure we will find there are numerous mechanisms that assist in coping with pressure and nitrogen.

These include flexible rib cage airways with cartilaginous supports and modifications to blood systems counterbalancing pressure on the thorax, ears, and nasal sinuses.

The lungs rapidly extract oxygen circulating in haemoglobin-rich blood and directly channelled to organs that require it the most, like the heart and brain.

External surfaces are impermeable to seawater and body water is highly conserved.

Kidneys efficiently concentrate urine, and the whales drink little seawater, and acquiring fresh water mainly from their prey.

Cetaceans under stress excrete excessive amounts of aldosterone which promotes re-absorption of sodium from the kidneys, drawing water back into the body

This means that if it is in trouble or without food it can recycle its own water, avoiding drinking seawater.

Maintaining this balance depends on adequate blubber, good functioning kidneys and hormones, and an intact epidermis.

These systems work in conjunction with each other so when one of these fails, the equilibrium of the animal fails.

The calf found on the beach was said to have been covered in sea lice. Sea lice feeds on blood and while doing so can transfer infective forms of heart worm.

These infections could impair circulation and force the calf into shallow water, which enhances the conditions for the sea lice to multiply.

Insufficient blubber can cause sea lice to predate.

The tail of this calf was also missing and that could have been the cause, or it could have been taken once the animal had passed.