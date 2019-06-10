Menu
No, it's not a criminal mugging - just one of our favourite mammals holding up a boat.
No, it's not a criminal mugging - just one of our favourite mammals holding up a boat. Contributed
WHALE WATCH: Tourists held up in hour-long mugging

Carlie Walker
by
10th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
IT WAS the kind of mugging that won't keep tourists away from the Fraser Coast.

Tour operator Tasman Venture was "mugged"  at the weekend by two of the region's favourite outlaws: big, beautiful humpback whales.

The term mugging relates to the way in which the whales approach boats, holding them up sometimes for hours - not that those on board were complaining.

The mugging activity, reported in Platypus Bay, was the first of its kind this year for the whale watching boat - and it came a month earlier than usual.

Naturalist Rachael Nidiffer, who was on the vessel at the time, said the whales circled the boat for about an hour.

"They were going underneath the boat and to and from the boat," she said.

"The weather was a bit rainy and a bit cloudy, so I think the sighting of the whales definitely perked things up."

As well as the two humpbacks, the crew spotted a pod of dolphins at the weekend.

Earlier, the crew spotted its first whale of the season on May 25.

Ms Nidiffer spotted the sub-adult whale just off Fraser Island about 9.30am with the crew of the Tasman Venture.

She said it was fairly unusual to see due to whale season not starting until mid-July.

"We were heading up into Platypus Bay and gazing out to the horizon, we saw what we thought was the back of the whale diving," Ms Nidiffer said.

"We all had that look of disbelief."

hervey bay tasman venture whale mugging whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

