WHALE WATCH: Tourist's touching moment with gentle giant

SO CLOSE: Members of the Lemurian Sisterhood had an incredible, up-close whale encounter on-board a Blue Dolphin Marine Tours vessel. Cassandra Smith

THIS week I was working with a spiritual group called the Lemurian Sisterhood.

They were coming to Hervey Bay hoping for an immersion encounter with whales, aboard Blue Dolphin Marine Tours.

We were approached by three humpback whales who came firstly to look at everyone on the vessel and then to hang out on the stern.

They were calm and interested, the three whales swam to the front of the vessel and beyond.

Two of the ladies, Letina and Barbs, kitted up and entered the water.

They slid into the water gently following all the instructions from the crew.

One whale had headed away and two whales came back to the vessel.

They came directly to the back where Letina and Barbs were holding onto a mermaid line.

The whales came in close and the wind stopped completely.

Everyone on Blue Dolphin had fallen into silence.

One whale rolled onto her back and lay underneath Barbs.

The other whale came in close to Letina and eye-balled her with both left and right eye in a rolling motion.

The amount of energy the whales were expending to keep still under the girls was incredible.

Then the whale showing her belly decided she was rolling over to look at Barbs and stretched out her pec fin to touch her.

As Barb put her hand up the whale touched her hand, and Barb closed her hand gently and let go.

This was clearly the decision of a whale to touch a human.

The ducks had lined up and the moment was for all to see.