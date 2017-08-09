Whale waves to early risers enjoying breakfast at a Bay cafe

WHILE enjoying coffee at a popular Hervey Bay cafe Wednesday morning, patrons were treated to an appearance by a special visitor in the water.

After swimming close to the beach, a whale put its fin up in the air, as if to say hello to those on the shore.

Aquavue Cafe Watersports posted a photo of the amazing sight on their Facebook page.

Whales visiting Hervey Bay have been putting quite a show for locals and tourists already this season.

On Tuesday, two whales were filmed swimming synchronised. It was an act of expressing their love for one another.