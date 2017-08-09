24°
Whale waves to early risers enjoying breakfast at a Bay cafe

Annie Perets
| 9th Aug 2017 10:15 AM

WHILE enjoying coffee at a popular Hervey Bay cafe Wednesday morning, patrons were treated to an appearance by a special visitor in the water.

After swimming close to the beach, a whale put its fin up in the air, as if to say hello to those on the shore.

Aquavue Cafe Watersports posted a photo of the amazing sight on their Facebook page.

 

Whales visiting Hervey Bay have been putting quite a show for locals and tourists already this season.

On Tuesday, two whales were filmed swimming synchronised. It was an act of expressing their love for one another.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhales fraser coast whale watching

