Whale website for Hervey Bay conference now live

COMING SOON: Marine experts from across the world will migrate to Hervey Bay as it hosts the biennial World Whale Conference and Whale Heritage Sites summit in 2019.

COMING SOON: Marine experts from across the world will migrate to Hervey Bay as it hosts the biennial World Whale Conference and Whale Heritage Sites summit in 2019. Selket Guzman

THE official website of the 2019 World Whale Conference and Whale Heritage Sites Summit has officially gone live.

Hosted by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and the World Cetacean Alliance, the biennial event will be held in Hervey Bay this year.

The event is set to be held from October 11-15.

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours owner Peter Lynch was instrumental in helping Hervey Bay secure the event when he travelled to Durban in South Africa in 2017 on behalf of the region's whale watching industry and FCTE to put the Fraser Coast forward to host this year's event.

In October 2017, it was confirmed the event was coming to our shores.

According to the website, delegates will "hear from speakers and discuss and share evidence to better understand how we can improve and ensure the protection of cetaceans in Australia and worldwide”.

"Delegates will also participate in themed workshops that share ideas and best practices on the work already under way to protect cetaceans,” the website read.

The theme for the conference will be "journeys that inspire change”, which will examine and celebrate the voyages undertaken by whales and the people who study them.

"Together and using the latest scientific research, conservation, tourism and cultural heritage, we will explore how our links with whales can drive positive change,” the website read.

"We will examine how the incredible migrations of whales are fostering new local, national and international partnerships with the human communities on which these incredible animals will ultimately depend for their very future.”

The website stated the benefits for those who were attending would include hearing the knowledge of national international speakers and representatives, participating in activities with the aim of leaving a lasting legacy for Hervey Bay and surrounds, and experiencing Hervey Bay as a global destination for responsible tourism and whale conservation.