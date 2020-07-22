Whales bringing boat harbour businesses back from brink

AFTER months of restrictions and traditionally quieter months, the start of whale watching season is bringing welcome relief to Urangan Boat Harbour businesses.

Bellas Chit Chat Cafe Owner Bella Woronjansky said she had been busy since the whale cruises returned.

“When I first opened after coronavirus it was difficult for me and I had only one staff (member) working with me and now I have four of us together.”

Ms Woronjansky said a big boost to her business was selling breakfast and takeaway coffee to passengers before their cruise.

“I always ask my customers where they are from and they tell me Sunshine Coast and Brisbane mostly,” she said.

“I am so happy and please that all the Queenslander are supporting us, small business around Hervey Bay.

After a two month closure due to COVID-19 Ms Woronjanksy said she was nervous reopening.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen but now I can celebrate because I can see during this time of whale watching we will get more people.”

Cafe Balaena manager Dean Major said it had been a tough few months but things had been getting better since the whales arrived.

Cafe Balaena manager Dean Major has been welcoming an increased number of customers recently.

“We have been seeing a lot of Queensland tourists around and the whale sitting over the past few weeks have been amazing,” he said.

He said his cafe had benefited from school holiday visitors and now was welcome whale watchers for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We have had good vibes, fresh air and happy people,” he said