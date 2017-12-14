Menu
What $130,000 will do for the Fraser Coast's art scene

Fraser Coast Regional Council.
Fraser Coast Regional Council. Lauren Smit
Blake Antrobus
by

FRASER Coast art groups are in the windfall of a $130,000 investment from the Fraser Coast Regional Council and State Government.

The funds will go towards a number of initiatives, including:

  • Street Life ($40,000) - An arts initiative for the curation of arts and cultural experiences and performances in public spaces at signature regional festivals;
  • Arts Commercialisation ($10,000) - A training and mentoring program for regional artists to make a viable income from their art;
  • Fraser Coast Live ($10,000) - A performance development program to support young and emerging regional musicians and entertainers with mentoring, promotion and live paid performance opportunities;
  • Fraser Coast Scene ($10,000) - Promotion of arts and cultural achievements and activities to the community and visitors via a quarterly publication and social media campaign, and;
  • Exhibition Program ($30,000) - Hervey Bay Regional Gallery touring exhibition program.
  • Open Round $15,000 - One-off funding for new projects and initiatives up to $3000.
  • Workshops and Professional Development $15,000 - One-off funding for individual professional development or workshops and master classes up to $3,000.

The council has also appointed a committee to oversee the funding, which includes councillor David Lewis, Barbara Hovard, Kelli Mc Gregor, Leon Nehow, Ken Brooks and Liz Clout.

Cr Lewis said that the 2016/17 program was very successful, with 55 funded activities providing employment for 63 artists and the direct participation of more than 2,100 people in workshops and events.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
