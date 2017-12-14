What $130,000 will do for the Fraser Coast's art scene

FRASER Coast art groups are in the windfall of a $130,000 investment from the Fraser Coast Regional Council and State Government.

The funds will go towards a number of initiatives, including:

Street Life ($40,000) - An arts initiative for the curation of arts and cultural experiences and performances in public spaces at signature regional festivals;

Arts Commercialisation ($10,000) - A training and mentoring program for regional artists to make a viable income from their art;

Fraser Coast Live ($10,000) - A performance development program to support young and emerging regional musicians and entertainers with mentoring, promotion and live paid performance opportunities;

Fraser Coast Scene ($10,000) - Promotion of arts and cultural achievements and activities to the community and visitors via a quarterly publication and social media campaign, and;

Exhibition Program ($30,000) - Hervey Bay Regional Gallery touring exhibition program.

Open Round $15,000 - One-off funding for new projects and initiatives up to $3000.

Workshops and Professional Development $15,000 - One-off funding for individual professional development or workshops and master classes up to $3,000.

The council has also appointed a committee to oversee the funding, which includes councillor David Lewis, Barbara Hovard, Kelli Mc Gregor, Leon Nehow, Ken Brooks and Liz Clout.

Cr Lewis said that the 2016/17 program was very successful, with 55 funded activities providing employment for 63 artists and the direct participation of more than 2,100 people in workshops and events.