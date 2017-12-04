What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

A list of projects under the Building Better Regions fund is going to a council vote on Wednesday.

A list of projects under the Building Better Regions fund is going to a council vote on Wednesday.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will spend more than $1 million will be spent on building the next stage of the Maryborough Waste Management site if a new funding grant is successful.

The project is the bulk of more than $1.5 million in funding applications through the Building Better Regions Grant.

Councillors will vote on a list of projects at Wednesday's meeting.

Other projects include a new boat ramp for South St in Maryborough, a Fraser Coast tourism plan and a digital platform for the Fraser Coast Veterans' Community Initiative to provide "a place ‐based digital environment to bring together services and support for veterans."

"Projects must be ready to commence within 12 weeks of Grant Agreement execution. The time frame for project commencement will be in the 2018-19 financial year and, most probably, around from August 2018," council documents reveal.

Projects listed on the application: