What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will spend more than $1 million will be spent on building the next stage of the Maryborough Waste Management site if a new funding grant is successful.
The project is the bulk of more than $1.5 million in funding applications through the Building Better Regions Grant.
Councillors will vote on a list of projects at Wednesday's meeting.
Other projects include a new boat ramp for South St in Maryborough, a Fraser Coast tourism plan and a digital platform for the Fraser Coast Veterans' Community Initiative to provide "a place ‐based digital environment to bring together services and support for veterans."
"Projects must be ready to commence within 12 weeks of Grant Agreement execution. The time frame for project commencement will be in the 2018-19 financial year and, most probably, around from August 2018," council documents reveal.
Projects listed on the application:
- Fraser Coast Waste Management Facility Expansion ‐ Maryborough Waste Management site; $1,108,000 grant application ($2,116,000 project)
- Maryborough South St Boat Ramp - land based support infrastructure Stages 1 and 2; $425,000 grant application ($850,000 project)
- Discover Fraser Coast (a Tourism Wayfinding, Signage and Story Trail Strategy and Implementation Plan); $75,000 grant application ($150,000 project)
- Fraser Coast Veterans' Community Initiative - Digital Platform; $25,000 grant application ($50,000 project)