What $190k will do for Hervey Bay's Volunteer Marine Rescue

FUNDING BOOST: VMR Hervey Bay operations manager David Marshman and skipper Graeme Davies welcome funding to replace a marine radio repeater and improve the pontoon.

FUNDING BOOST: VMR Hervey Bay operations manager David Marshman and skipper Graeme Davies welcome funding to replace a marine radio repeater and improve the pontoon. Blake Antrobus

VITAL upgrades to safety equipment and a pontoon are set to improve safety standards and rescues conducted by Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.

$30,000 of Federal funding was committed to replacing the marine radio repeater on Fraser Island after is was damaged in a storm last year.

Another $160,000 will go to improving the group's pontoon and berth.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the funding was necessary to allow VMR to maintain their facilities and equipment and continue their work helping vessels on Fraser Coast waters.

"There are occasions where you do need to access rescue services like VMR and this funding will allow the repeater station on Fraser Island to be utilised by other services, including the police,” Mr Pitt said.

The funding comes as a relief to VMR commodore John Smith, who said the current repeater was beyond repair.

"With sporadic mobile phone coverage in the marine area, the repeater provides a working channel for boaties and both marine rescue organisations and it needs to be replaced,” Com Smith said.

"(We) regularly work with police and the Queensland Ambulance Service and with this channel being out of commission could have serious implications.”

With the group due to acquire a new larger vessel by the end of the year, the $160,000 upgrade to the pontoon is required to help accommodate it.

Com Smith said VMR Hervey Bay has been fundraising for the new boat for several years.