What $38k of council money will do for Fraser Coast groups

Community groups have been awarded funding from the council. Lauren Smit

A NEW public address system for the Maryborough District Hockey Association is just one of the major projects a windfall of council funding will buy for the Fraser Coast's community groups.

The figures, voted in confidential at the council's meeting on March 28, are part of round two of the Community Grants Program for projects and activities.

$38,041.47 of funding was approved under the resolution.

Here's some of the major projects the money will help fund:

Hervey Bay Woodcrafts Club Inc - $3,400 to upgrade the existing solar power generation system.

Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcraftsmen Guild Inc - $3,500 for the construction of a shed with awning.

Bauple & District Recreation Ground Assoc Inc - $2,000 for equipment for Term 3 & 4 of the Bauple Kids Sports Program.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay Inc - $3,000 for rescue water transfer pump, safety, towlines, mooring Lines & man overboard retrieval kit.

Softball Maryborough Inc - $2,468 for installation of security doors and purchase of representative uniforms.

Maryborough District Hockey Association Inc - $2,000 for a public address system.

Point Lookout Croquet Club Inc - $3,000 for the replacement of the roof on main building with colorbond custom orb sheeting, gable roof and screws.

Munna Creek Hall and Recreation Association Inc - $4,000 to complete the interior and exterior painting of the Munna Creek Hall.

Maryborough City Whistlestop Inc - $2,500 for a public address system in the carriages of Mary Ann.

Maryborough Military Aviation Museum Association Inc - $3,000 for an entrance statement.

Riding for the Disabled Association Maryborough Inc - $3,000 for an internal and external fencing for undercover riding area.

Maryborough West Football Club - $1,163.47 for the refurbishment of playing fields and buildings.

Maryborough Pony Club - $2,000 for the purchase of sporting and kitchen equipment.

Burrum District Community Centre - $2,000 to set up a drone club.

Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club - $900 for community Surf Sports events.

In the same meeting, another $56,725.80 under the council's Community Events Support Scheme was approved for about 19 events on the Fraser Coast this year.