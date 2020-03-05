Menu
ON TRACK: The Mary Ann will continue to run it's usual schedule throughout the duration of the rail upgrades in Maryborough.
News

What $6m track upgrade means for iconic steam engine

Stuart Fast
5th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
MARYBOROUGH’s rail upgrades are currently under way but track work hasn’t stopped Maryborough’s premier tourist attraction.

The Mary Ann was on track to continue to operate on its usual schedule with Maryborough Whistle Stop Inc and Queensland Rail working together to keep the locomotive running.

President of Whistle Stop, Warren McPherson, wanted to thank QR for accommodating the operation of the Mary Ann while the upgrades were ongoing.

However, when work begins on upgrading the Lennox St rail crossing, the Mary Ann will not be able to get to its shed.

Mr McPherson said the Mary Ann will be stabled at the Macalister Station stop from March 26 to March 31, allowing for normal operation.

He said QR would provide 24-hour security, with extra lighting for night time.

Mr McPherson said the Mary Ann would still continue its normal Thursday runs and last Sunday of the month runs through Easter.

He said he had been told the new rail upgrades would deliver a smoother ride.

Rail upgrades will be installed at the Kent St and Lennox St crossing, from 102 to 71 Wharf St and along Kent St from March St to Tiger St.

The rail upgrade work in Maryborough was expected to wrap up by April 2020, weather permitting.

